Thousands gather to celebrate UVA's national title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A week after the University Virginia men’s basketball team won its first national championship in school history, the celebration is still going on for fans.

Thousands came to Charlottesville on Saturday to relive the moment.

Most times, if you see a flood of blue and orange on a Saturday in Scott Stadium, it means Virginia’s football team is playing.

Not this time.

It was all about the basketball team during a celebration at the field.

Now that the drama is gone, fans cheered their view from the top and flocked from all over Virginia to the stadium, and nobody is happier to be No. 1 than head coach Tony Bennett.

“I remember thinking, ‘Man, what would that be like if we ever won a national championship?’ You know what? That day is now.”

The first title was a long time coming for Virginia legend Ralph Sampson.

“As sad as we were last year, we’re pretty happy right now,” Sampson said.

The team is certainly basking in its one shining moment.

“I just wanted to win so bad,” said junior guard Ty Jerome. “With my teammates, with my coaches, for these fans.”

Fans were already ready for the team’s title defense, chanting “one more year” at players such as Jerome and De’Andre Hunter who might consider entering the NBA Draft.

But Bennett, the team and the fans were just living in the moment and won’t ever forget the feeling of the championship ride.

“They’re part of one of the greatest stories I’ve ever seen written and it will be told over and over again,” Bennett said.

