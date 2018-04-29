Three Hokies selected in final day of NFL draft

ARLINGTON, TX - Rounds four through seven of the NFL draft were Saturday. Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds stole the show in the first round, both Hokies were drafted on the first day. No Virginia Tech players were selected in day two of the draft.

In the fifth round, the Washington Redskins drafted defensive tackle Tim Settle as the 163rd overall pick. Last season for the Hokies, Settle had 36 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 4 sacks, and a blocked kick.

Just a few picks later, Virginia Tech's Wyatt Teller got the call. The 6-foot-5, 314 pound offensive lineman will join Tremaine Edmunds in Buffalo.

In the seventh round the Redskins selected another player from DBU, Hokies cornerback Greg Stroman.



