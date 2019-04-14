Tight end James Mitchell contributes to offense in Virginia Tech spring game

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A lot of the excitement this spring for the Hokies surrounded tight end James Mitchell. He's been battling a minor hand injury but was happy to get some reps in front of Hokie Nation.

"Yeah I definitely wanted to play because I've been working hard this spring. Dalton (Keene) has been out so I've been trying to step up so to say. I really wanted to play in front of the fans and show everyone how hard I've been working," said Mitchell.

"He knows what he needs to work on to continue to be a better player. He's not a finished product by any means but he can do so many different things," said head coach Justin Fuente.

With a young group, the Hokies defense had a disappointing 2018 campaign. But with more game experience, Bud Foster's crew is more confident this season.

"We are very motivated just based off the season we had last year. A lot of young players last year but now we have a lot of experience under our belt. Every single day go out there and attack it as we're trying to get better every since day. Regardless of what happened last year we are trying to make a new season," said Hokies defensive lineman Emmanuel Belmar.

"We had our moments last year, good and bad. Obviously he kids here have a lot of pride and they understand the expectations. I like the demeanor of this team. I like the mental toughness right now. I like their grit and their determination to do the right thing," said Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster.

The Hokies have three more practices this spring. As for the quarterback competition between Ryan Willis, Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson, that most likely will continue through the fall.



