Tight ends could play bigger role in Hokies offense this season

BLACKSBURG, Va. - We are just days away from the Virginia Tech Spring Game and one area to watch on Saturday is at tight end. Tight ends coach James Shibest said this position could play a bigger role this season.

"We’re feeling good about how that rooms coming. It’s got to be one of the areas that got good experience, it’s got to be a leader for us a little bit on offense," said Shibest.

“I think a lot of work in the off-season has paid off. Now the quarterbacks are more comfortable with us now, they feel that they can throw to us so I guess the chemistry between us and the quarterbacks picked up a lot," said Hokies tight end Chris Cunningham.

“As a group we’ve been having a great spring, so I think they’re definitely targeting us a little bit more. They’re definitely putting a lot of responsibility on our back but it’s a good thing because we’ve been able to handle it so far," said tight end Dalton Keene.

Kickoff for the Spring Game is 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lane Stadium.

