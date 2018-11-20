Two Bobcats sign to play basketball at Radford University

RADFORD, Va. - A big day at Radford high school as two seniors sign to play basketball at the next level. But these commitments are particularly special because they'll be playing in their hometown.

Bobcats Miles Jones and Quinton Morton-Robertson signed letters of intent to play at Radford University. Miles is son of Highlanders head coach Mike Jones who was on hand for the big day.

Miles and Quinton are best friends and are entering their fourth year playing for Rick Cormany.

Over the past three seasons the Bobcats posted a record of 82-7. They've won three district championships, three region championships and two state titles. To become a Highlander was an easy decision for both players.

"It's been a dream of mine my whole life to play for my dad and it finally came true. I love it here. We've been here since I was in fifth grade. Spending the next four years here is a dream come true," said Jones.

"I hang out with Miles a lot so I'm always with him. The Jones family has been my second family so just being around coach Jones and Miles and Mrs. (Dr.) Jones and Nate is just an easy decision to go to Radford," said Morton-Robertson.



