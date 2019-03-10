Two Ferrum wrestlers in action on final day of Div. III Championships

ROANOKE - Ferrum College freshman Levi Englman (133 lbs) and junior Mario Vasquez (141) earned All-America at the 2019 NCAA Div. III Wrestling Tournament Friday, being held at the Berglund Center. Both wrestlers lost in the opening round, but wrestled back through the consolations to earn All-America.

This is the first NCAA Div. III Wrestling Tournament held in the state of Virginia, and the first time Ferrum has hosted an NCAA Tournament in any sport.

Englman dropped an 18-1 technical fall to top-seeded Jordan James of University of Mount Union. He rebounded with a pin over #3 seed Brock Rathbun of Wartburg College. He then pinned Jacob Forsman of Norwich University, and beat defending NCAA runner-up and #2 seed Sam Bennyhoff of Augsburg University 9-7. Englman faces #4 seed Bobby Jordan of Johnson & Wales-Providence Saturday morning.

Vasquez opened with an 8-3 loss to top seed Troy Stanich of Stevens Tech. He came back to post a 15-8 win over Jordan Napier of Manchester University and a 9-1 major decision over Joseph Ferinde of Johnson & Wales. Vasquez will face Evan Drill of New York University Saturday morning.

Also competing for the Panthers today was senior Blake Rosenbaum (174), who dropped a pair of matches earlier in the day and was eliminated from competition.

Englman and Vasquez are Ferrum's third and fourth All-Americans overall, and this is the first time the Panthers have had two All-Americans in the one season.

Ferrum's All-Americans

2016 - Logan Meister (157)

2017 - Zack Beckner (125)

2019 - Levi Englman (133), Mario Vasquez (141

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.