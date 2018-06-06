Two-time Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan returns to Virginia NHRA Nationals

ROANOKE - The Virginia NHRA Nationals returns to Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond this weekend. The NHRA hasn't had a national event at the track since 2009. Two-time Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan will look for his 28th career win. The Christiansburg native is off to a strong start, with one victory and two runner-up finishes.

"I think it's going to be new for everybody. Basically you got to go down there and make the first lap and see what happens and how the car responds to the race track. I'm sure the Virginia Motorsports Park has done a phenomenal job getting ready for this event. It's going to bring a lot of money into the area it's going to drive a lot of folks in this way from hours away. So we're excited about it. Really pumped up to go out here and put on a show for everybody at the end of the day, that's what we do. Everyone spends their hard-earned money to come out and we want to put on a good show for them," said Hagan.

