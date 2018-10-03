Tyree earns Greenbrier golf tournament honor

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV. - The Greenbrier PGA tournament- formerly the Greenbrier Classic, now 'A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier' - doesn't happen without volunteers - hundreds of them.

This year one of our own has been named the volunteer of the year.

Daleville's Butch Tyree, who many will recognize in the sportsworld as the former Northside HS athletic director, is this year's honoree.

Tyree is recently retired after 30 years as a math teacher, athletic director and coach at Northside high.

He's volunteered at the tournament for seven years.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.