Undefeated Spartans set season goals high

SALEM, Va. - Undefeated at 10-0, the Salem baseball team is building up to its potential.

"They can be really good they really can and the key is to get better each game from here on out last year we kind of declined a little bit I think this year will stay hungry and the breaks will go our way," said Spartans head coach Wes McMillan.

"Just got to keep grinding keep coming on your practice every day put in the hard work I think it's going to pay off," added pitcher and third baseman Caleb Lingenfelter.

The foundation is set, the fundamentals, work ethic and camaraderie.

"How close we are and we haven't had this much brotherhood honored to be a wild game we all love each other," said second baseman Jadon Fetrow.

The Spartans advanced to the 4A West Region tournament a year ago, but only have a handful of seniors this season.

"They're young. There's a little bit of veterans in there. They all kind of blend together and they play hard," said McMillan.

One of those veterans is starting shortstop Joe Quinn, who's batting .387 with 10 RBIs. Quinn is a three-time state champion on the football field and hopes the baseball program will rise to have the same success.

"Salem is a football town. It always has been, and I think as a senior, I'd really like the program grow to something that is never been before and stay there, we're building something special," said Quinn.

Though early in the season, the Spartans believe they've laid the groundwork to reach the top, and it's only up from here.

