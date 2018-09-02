UVA gets redemption over Richmond in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - (Courtesy of virginiasports.com)

Virginia (1-0) scored four unanswered touchdowns to break open the game and held Richmond (0-1) to 203 total yards on offense in the Cavaliers' 42-13 win to open the 2018 season on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.



Using a pick six and a field goal, Richmond grabbed a 10-7 advantage with 6:26 left to play in the first quarter. The Cavaliers would go on to score four-straight touchdowns, holding the Spiders scoreless for 33:34 over three quarters to take a 35-10 lead. UVA totaled 520 yards on offense, with 333 rushing yards.



UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins (Queen Creek, Arizona) threw for 181 yards and had 104 yards rushing with two passing and two rushing touchdowns. Running back Jordan Ellis (Suwanee, Georgia) ran for a career-high 141 yards with two touchdowns.



WHERE IT TURNED

Virginia's momentum shifted after Perkins ran for a 22-yard touchdown with 1:38 to go in the first quarter to take a 14-10 lead. Perkins then connected with Olamide Zaccheaus (Plainfield, New Jersey) for a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-10 with 12:20 to go in the first half. The Cavaliers closed out the half with a 28-10 lead after Ellis scored on a 10-yard run.

