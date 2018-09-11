UVA moves Saturday's game to Vanderbilt to avoid Florence

Fans of the Vanderbilt Commodores watch during the second half of a 41-10 Vanderbilt victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia's home game Saturday will be played a few hundred miles from Charlottesville thanks to Hurricane Florence.

The Cavaliers game against Ohio University has been relocated to Vanderbilt Stadium at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Virginia made the venue change due to the threat of severe weather in the Charlottesville area associated with Hurricane Florence and to provide emergency personnel with the ability to focus on the needs of the region's citizens throughout the weekend, according to the university.

"Our top priority is the safety of everyone involved and I appreciate the understanding of our fans," said Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams."We're extremely grateful to Vanderbilt University and vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director David Williams for graciously supporting our efforts. We look forward to returning to Scott Stadium for the Louisville game on Sept. 22."



Kickoff for the game will be at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. in Nashville). The game's radio broadcast will air on the Virginia Sports Radio Network. Television broadcast plans for the game are still being developed by the ACC and ESPN.



