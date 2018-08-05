UVA opens camp optimistic about 2018

ROANOKE, Va. - The UVA Cavaliers held their first practice Friday night, led by third-year coach Bronco Mendenhall. The Wahoos entered camp locked and loaded and optimistic about 2018 with a greater sense of familiarity.

"There isn't this brand-new familiarity when they come into the team meeting. There isn't any wondering about what the routine is," said Mendenhall.

"They know what to expect, how to do it, they're anxious to and optimistic and believe in themselves. We're just at a different level maturity wise as a team."

