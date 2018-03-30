Venus, Serena Williams to play in tournament at the Greenbrier

SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. - Venus and Serena Williams will come to West Virginia this fall to play in the Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic for their seventh anniversary celebration.

The celebratory weekend event will be Sept. 15-16 and will include some of the sport's biggest stars. Included in the six-play lineup are two current men's players and two tennis legends. These players will be announced in upcoming weeks.

SCHEDULE

SEPT. 15.

10:30–11 a.m. – Autograph session: Venus Williams and Serena Williams

(indoor courts)

11 a.m. – Gates open at Center Court at Creekside

12 p.m.– Women's Singles match: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams

2 p.m. – Men's Singles match: TBA

SEPT. 16

10 a.m. – Gates open at Center Court at Creekside

11 a.m. – Legends Singles match: TBA

1 p.m. – Mixed Doubles match: TBA

Limited rooms are available for the tennis-filled weekend. Tickets start at $25 per person and are on sale now.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.