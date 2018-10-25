Versatile offense, pack line defense highlight the Virginia Cavaliers

ROANOKE, Va. - Expectations are high for the Virginia Cavaliers who are fifth in the AP preseason rankings. It's the fourth Top-10 ranking in the last five seasons for the Wahoos.

UVA had a 31-3 campaign last season including an eight-game winning streak leading up to the NCAA Tournament. The Cavs specialty is pack line defense and controlling the pace. But it's also a guard-heavy squad that added depth with Alabama transfer Braxton Key who was granted immediate eligibility. So aggression is certainly the key on both sides of the floor.

"If we can always be solid and start with the defensive end of the floor and make people earn to score against us, then you accompany that with good offense, a versatile offense, that's when we are at our best and we've had our best games, the best years," said head coach Tony Bennett.

"But there are always times when offense can come and go and it's trying to see can your defense be constant. That can sometimes keep you in games or win games when the offense doesn't show up but neither of them are easy to perfect," Bennett said.

"I think we're going to be a very tenacious group this year and I think that the open dialogue that we've had as a team and coaching staff, I think, made us a closer group and just better overall because we know we can trust each other," said guard Kyle Guy.

The Cavaliers will open at home Nov. 6 against Towson.

