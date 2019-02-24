Sports

VHSL boys and girls region tournament roundup

Prep basketball Saturday scores

ROANOKE - BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

VHSL Class 3

Region D Semifinal

Northside 101, Magna Vista 55

Cave Spring 66, Hidden Valley 44

 

VHSL Class 2

Region C Championship

Radford 48, Martinsville 34

 

VHSL Class 1

Region C Championship

Auburn 52, George Wythe-Wytheville 42

 

VACA Championship

Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Timberlake Christian 42

Third Place

Regents 52, Faith Christian 51


GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

VHSL Class 3

Region D Semifinals

Magna Vista 56, Christiansburg 52

Lord Botetourt 69 , Patrick County 40


VHSL Class 2

Region C Semifinal

Floyd County 48, Gretna 47

 

VHSL Class 1

Region B Championship

Riverheads 52, Altavista 33

Region C Championship

Parry McCluer 59, Galax 46

 

VACA Championship

Faith Christian-Roanoke 41, Stuart Hall 39

Third Place

Timberlake Christian 48, Roanoke Valley Christian 37

