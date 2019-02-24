VHSL boys and girls region tournament roundup

ROANOKE - BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
VHSL Class 3
Region D Semifinal
Northside 101, Magna Vista 55
Cave Spring 66, Hidden Valley 44
VHSL Class 2
Region C Championship
Radford 48, Martinsville 34
VHSL Class 1
Region C Championship
Auburn 52, George Wythe-Wytheville 42
VACA Championship
Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Timberlake Christian 42
Third Place
Regents 52, Faith Christian 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
VHSL Class 3
Region D Semifinals
Magna Vista 56, Christiansburg 52
Lord Botetourt 69 , Patrick County 40
VHSL Class 2
Region C Semifinal
Floyd County 48, Gretna 47
VHSL Class 1
Region B Championship
Riverheads 52, Altavista 33
Region C Championship
Parry McCluer 59, Galax 46
VACA Championship
Faith Christian-Roanoke 41, Stuart Hall 39
Third Place
Timberlake Christian 48, Roanoke Valley Christian 37
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.