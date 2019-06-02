ROANOKE, Va. - The VHSL Outdoor Track & Field Championships were held across the state Friday and Saturday. The Blacksburg boys team took first place in Class 4A while the girls team took the runners-up spot.

In Class 1 girls action, Patrick Henry- Glade Spring was crowned champion while Auburn took second and Parry McCluer finishing fifth. On the boys' side, Lancaster won the title with Auburn, Parry McCluer George Wythe and Covington following suit.

In Class 2, Martinsville represented southwest Virginia in the top 5 on the boys' and girls' sides, finishing fourth in each.

To look at full results from the VHSL website, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.