VHSL postpones baseball and softball semifinals, finals

SALEM, Va. - This weekend's forecast has forced VHSL to postpone the semifinal and finals for baseball and softball in Salem, Radford and Pulaski.

The semifinals and finals will now be held next Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14.

Baseball

Class 1 & 2 at Calfee Park - Times for each game will be announced as soon as possible.

Softball

Class 1 & 2 at Radford University - Times for each game will be announced as soon as possible.

The new schedule for Class 3 and Class 4 games is as follows:

Softball

Thursday, June 13

Class 3 Semifinals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Semifinals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex

Friday, June 14

Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Finals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex



Baseball

Thursday, June 13

Class 3 Semifinals – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field

Class 3 Semifinals – Noon at Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Semifinals – 3:00 pm at Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Semifinals – 6:00 pm at Kiwanis Field

Friday, June 14

Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Finals – Noon pm Kiwanis Field

