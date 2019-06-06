VHSL postpones baseball and softball semifinals, finals

SALEM, Va. - This weekend's forecast has forced VHSL to postpone the semifinal and finals for baseball and softball in Salem, Radford and Pulaski.
The semifinals and finals will now be held next Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14.
Baseball
Class 1 & 2 at Calfee Park - Times for each game will be announced as soon as possible.
Softball
Class 1 & 2 at Radford University - Times for each game will be announced as soon as possible.
The new schedule for Class 3 and Class 4 games is as follows:
Softball
Thursday, June 13
Class 3 Semifinals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 4 Semifinals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex
Friday, June 14
Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex
Class 4 Finals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex
Baseball
Thursday, June 13
Class 3 Semifinals – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field
Class 3 Semifinals – Noon at Kiwanis Field
Class 4 Semifinals – 3:00 pm at Kiwanis Field
Class 4 Semifinals – 6:00 pm at Kiwanis Field
Friday, June 14
Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am Kiwanis Field
Class 4 Finals – Noon pm Kiwanis Field
