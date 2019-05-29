Salem baseball edges Jefferson Forest in Region 4D Semifinals

ROANOKE - TUESDAY PREP SCORES
BASEBALL
Region 4D Semifinals
Liberty Christian beat William Byrd, 1-0
Salem beat Jefferson Forest, 6-5
Region 3D Semifinals
Abingdon beat Staunton River, 1-0
Lord Botetourt tops Christiansburg 5-2
SOFTBALL
Region 4D Semifinals
Amherst County beat Salem, 12-1
William Byrd beats Jefferson Forest, 6-1
Region 3D Semifinals
Staunton River beat Tunstall, 5-1
Cave Spring shutout Lord Botetourt 6-0
Region 1C Semifinals
George Wythe Parry McCluer
Auburn beat Rural Retreat, 10-3
BOYS SOCCER
Region 5D Semifinals
Massaponax beat Patrick Henry 3-0
Region 4D Semifinals
Charlottesville beat LIberty Christian, 4-0
Blacksburg Jefferson Forest
Region 3D Semifinals
Northside beat Magna Vista, 8-1
Lord Botetourt Staunton River
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 4D Semifinals
Salem Jefferson Forest
Charlottesville beats Blacksburg, 1-0 in overtime
Region 3C Semifinals
Monticello Liberty
Region 3D Semifinals
Lord Botetourt beats Staunton River, 5-0
Hidden Valley Magna Vista
GIRLS LACROSSE
Region 5D Championship
Patrick Henry Mountain View
