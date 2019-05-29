Sports

Salem baseball edges Jefferson Forest in Region 4D Semifinals

Prep scores Tuesday

ROANOKE - TUESDAY PREP SCORES

 

BASEBALL

Region 4D Semifinals

Liberty Christian beat William Byrd, 1-0

Salem beat Jefferson Forest, 6-5

Region 3D Semifinals

Abingdon beat Staunton River, 1-0

Lord Botetourt tops Christiansburg 5-2

 

SOFTBALL

Region 4D Semifinals

Amherst County beat Salem, 12-1

William Byrd beats Jefferson Forest, 6-1

Region 3D Semifinals

Staunton River beat Tunstall, 5-1

Cave Spring shutout Lord Botetourt 6-0

 

Region 1C Semifinals

George Wythe                Parry McCluer

Auburn beat Rural Retreat, 10-3

 

BOYS SOCCER

Region 5D Semifinals

Massaponax beat Patrick Henry 3-0

 

Region 4D Semifinals

Charlottesville beat LIberty Christian, 4-0

Blacksburg                     Jefferson Forest

 

Region 3D Semifinals 

Northside beat Magna Vista, 8-1

Lord Botetourt             Staunton River

 

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 4D Semifinals

Salem                 Jefferson Forest

Charlottesville beats Blacksburg, 1-0 in overtime

Region 3C Semifinals

Monticello            Liberty

 

Region 3D Semifinals

Lord Botetourt beats Staunton River, 5-0

Hidden Valley               Magna Vista

 

GIRLS LACROSSE 

Region 5D Championship

Patrick Henry                        Mountain View

 

 

