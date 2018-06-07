VHSL Spring Jubilee kicks off with tennis

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The tennis singles season wrapped up today with the semifinal and championship rounds. A handful of athletes vied for state gold.

Let's start here at Virginia Tech with Class 1 and 2. Taylor Reed of Auburn advanced to the final to take on Chloe Sanderson. Trying to close out the first set. She had some nice points that came her way. She led 5 games to 2 but Sanderson struck back to tie it at 5. But Reed held on for a 7-5, 6-0 win and is your Class 1 Tennis Champ.

In Class 2, Radford's Logan Graham was going for back-to-back triple-crown wins after sweeping last season. She won a game in the second set but fell to Anna Soffin of Maggie Walker and is the Class 2 runner-up.

"Anna was definitely the best person I've played for all four years, so I think we both played a good match," said Graham.

In Salem, a familiar face and Christopher Newport University commit Reagan Delp returned to the championship match after an impressive 6-2, 6-0 win over Hannah Kearns. She went on to face Natasha Novak of York, where she came up short and is the Class 3 runner up.

On the boys side, Frank Thompson of Blacksburg followed suit. He won set one of his semifinal 6-0, faltered a bit in set two, but came away with the win. He went on to the finals match, where he defeated Turner Cole of Hanover to claim the Class 4 Boys title.

And Paul Baron of Hidden Valley put up a fight, but the senior fell to Gavin Seagraves of Western Albemarle in the semifinals in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles action will continue on Friday with team matches set for Saturday.

