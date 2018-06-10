VHSL Spring Jubilee wraps up in Salem, Radford

ROANOKE, Va. - Galax boys soccer won its fourth championship in five years to cap off the 2018 season. The Maroon Tide took on Rappahannock in Radford. They scored early and often, leading to a 6-0 victory.

"I'm very fortunate the kids love the game and so when I asked them to come in two days a week around, they really don't mind doing it," said head coach Troy Barkley.

"They're calm and they're ready to work every day. They want to improve ... you see these young kids watching their older brothers and cousins and that's all they talk about and they really look up to these kids and it just makes for a good program."

In Class 2, the Appomattox girls fell to George Mason 1-0 in penalty kicks. It was George Mason's 11th straight title win. On the boys side of class 2, Giles also fell to George Mason 3-0.

Cave Spring boys soccer squeezed out another 1-0 victory, thanks to Marc Sharrer, who scored another late goal to seal the victory. York was held scoreless despite multiple shots on goal. Sharrer has made the game-winning goal for the Knights in each of its playoff games.

"Marc's clutch, had three game winners in the state tournament all three games in the state tournament," said head coach Brad Collins.

"I guess he just wants to give the fans some entertainment and wait to the last minute. [He] makes me a age a few years."

"I knew the chances were building up and we were going to get one eventually and it worked out in the end so," Sharrer said.

While Cave Spring won its first title in boys soccer, Blacksburg won its 13th -- 12th under head coach Shelley Blumenthal. The Bruins scored early and often which led to a 6-0 win over Grafton.

"I think we've been just blessed with a bunch of kids that really want to work hard and we're so committed right from the beginning and I think, you know, in a lot of cases they were also looking at some of their teammates the past four years or the previous four years," Blumenthal said.

On the softball diamond, Auburn fell to Tabb 9-2. In baseball, Salem won its first ever title with a 2-1 walk-off victory over Jamestown.

"I knew it when it came off the bat," said head coach Wes McMillian.

"It's a great feeling. I knew it was in the gap when he hit it and I knew it was over with. That's what we did; it was win the bottom of the seventh and that's what we did and we were fortunate enough to be on top."

In Class 4 lacrosse, E.C. Glass broke through and claimed its first-ever championship title with a 12-8 win over Dominion. On the girls side, Salem fell short to Riverside 10-9.

In girls team tennis, both Cave Spring and Auburn came away with state gold.

