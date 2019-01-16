Virginia bench plays part in victory over Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Going into Tuesday night's matchup, it was no secret that one of the biggest challenges Virginia presented Virginia Tech was its depth. It proved to be a key difference, as the Cavaliers had 23 points off the bench in their victory over Virginia Tech.

"Our defense is always there, and coach is running a lot of quick hitters for us because in some games different people are hot," said Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy. He scored 15 points.

"So we ran something for Ty (Jerome), and whoever is feeling it is what coach is going to do, and he's really good at those quick hitters."

"We shot it better, and that helps, and you have to, the way they defend and jam the lane. I think we shared the ball better, and obviously we made some plays and the ball moved," said head coach Tony Bennett.

Freshman guard Kihei Clark scored nine points off the bench, but his defensive prowess on Justin Robinson is what stood out.

"I thought he was as good arguably as he has been in ACC play tonight on both ends of the floor. I think that it maybe frees up Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter off the ball a little bit more," said Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams.

"He's got something inside of him. Those of you who have watched us can see that. He won't back down. He's quick and has a low center of gravity, and that bodes well. He just made Justin (Robinson) earn most of the night," said Bennett.

After the loss, Virginia Tech simply described this as a game they want to improve upon, and rather than come out flat, they want to be aggressive from start to finish.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.