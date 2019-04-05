Virginia Cavaliers staying focused heading into Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS - The whole basketball season comes down to this weekend, and we are just two days away from the Final Four. Both Virginia and Auburn traveled to Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Virginia's rebound from that historic loss to a No. 1 seed a year ago, to this historic run has been done with primarily the same ball club. They've proven their worth, and now it's about maturity and staying hungry with work still to be done.

"I talk with all those guys, you know, 'Be grateful for this, but keep your edge to compete,' because it is about being ready and prepared," said Virginia head coach Tony Bennett.

"Be thankful, be humble, but you better have an edge to play well against Auburn on Saturday," said Bennett.

"We try to turn people over. We turn people over almost 25 percent of a possession. They don't turn over by nine times in a game, and the more you try to turn them over, the better you make their offense," said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.

"So, the challenge for me is do we do what got us here, or do we play them the way you need to play them in order to be able to contain that system? So, from that standpoint, it's obviously a tough matchup," Pearl said.

Open practices will be held Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and 10 Sports will have more on Virginia and the "Cinderella," Auburn.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.