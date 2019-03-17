Virginia Earns No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - (via VirginiaSports.com) ACC regular-season champion Virginia (29-3) is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA South Region for the NCAA Tournament.



UVA will make its school-record sixth straight and 23rd overall NCAA Tournament appearance. The No. 1 seed marks the fourth in the past six seasons and seventh overall for the Cavaliers.



The Cavaliers will face No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb (23-11) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Friday, March 22 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tipoff time and the television information is still to be announced.

The winner of Virginia's first-round game will meet No. 8 seed Ole Miss (20-12) or No. 9 seed Oklahoma (19-13) in the second round on Sunday, March 24.

The other pod of teams competing in Columbia includes squads from the East Region. Those matchups are No. 1 overall seed Duke vs. No. 16 seed North Dakota State or No. 16 seed North Carolina Central and No. 8 seed VCU or No. 9 seed UCF.

This is Virginia's seventh NCAA Tournament appearance under three-time National and four-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett . The Cavaliers have compiled an all-time record of 29-22 in 22 NCAA tournaments. UVA advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1984.



The Cavaliers were the No. 1 overall seed for last year's tournament. Virginia advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2016, NCAA third round in 2015 and NCAA Sweet 16 in 2014.



Ticket Information

The NCAA provides a limited number of tickets to schools participating in the NCAA tournament first and second rounds. As a result, ticket requests are limited to Virginia Athletics Foundation donors and Virginia men's basketball season ticket holders in UVA's block at Colonial Life Arena.



Ticket requests for NCAA Tournament first and second-round games will begin online at VirginiaSports.com at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. Donors eligible to request tickets should use their registered online account. Tickets may also be requested by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-8821 on Monday, March 18 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The deadline to request tickets is Monday, March 18 at 2 p.m. Requests for the limited number of lower level seats and available upper level seats will be filled according to Virginia Athletics Foundation priority points order. Account holders who receive tickets will be notified by email Monday night with information about the location and hours to pick up tickets in Columbia, S.C.



UVA students may request tickets for NCAA Tournament first and second-round games in Virginia's ticket block online at UVAShots.com. The online request period will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 18. Student tickets will be filled from requests based on Sabre point totals. Students awarded a ticket will be notified by email. Payment will be for one ticket for both the first and second-round games. Students will only receive a ticket to the second round if Virginia wins its game in the preceding round. If Virginia does not advance to the second round, refunds for those tickets will be issued to a student's credit card in a timely manner. Student orders will be limited to one ticket per student.



Tickets outside of Virginia's seating block at Colonial Life Arena may be available to purchase through the arena box office. Visit Colonial Life Arena box office to review ticket availability and to purchase tickets.

