SOUTH BEND, IN - After a strong first half at Notre Dame, the second half was a different story for Virginia on Saturday.

Notre Dame rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to earn a 35-20 win at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Fighting Irish outscored the Cavaliers, 21-3, in the second half.

Bryce Perkins went 30-of-43 passing for 334 yards and two touchdowns in defeat for the Cavaliers.

