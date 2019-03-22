Virginia readies for first round against Gardner-Webb

COLUMBIA, Sc. - Virginia knows they can't erase history, but their goal is to give fans something else to remember. That was the teams message as they addressed the elephant in the room, losing to a 16-seed a year ago.

"That was something that we've talked about as a team and you know certainly have dealt with and said we've owned that. And I think just use it in the right way. Don't stay in it forever but grow from all those things and especially that and then attack this year," said Virginia head coach Tony Bennett.

The Cavaliers will have an added weapon this year that will be a difference maker in De'Andre Hunter, who missed the 2018 tournament but has played a big role this season averaging 15 points per contest.

"Might be the most versatile guy in the tournament. Can Guard one through five and get a bucket when you need one- isolation, rebound, knock down catch and shoot shots- so he does everything," said Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome.

"Just excited for myself and my team just to get back to this stage and have the same opportunity as last year against a 16 seed and possibly erase what happened last year but people will still remember it but we still have an opportunity to do something really special in this tournament," said Hunter

On the other side of the court, confidence is the one word that resonates with The Runnin Bulldogs. They have two wins over ACC teams this year as they went from being underdogs to the top dogs in the Big South to reach their first NCAA Tournament.

"Beating Wake and Georgia Tech definitely let us know we're capable of doing big things," said Gardner-Wbb guard David Efianayi.

"Let's go have some fun. We have to be detailed in our plan but offensively we're going to be playing against one of the best defenses in the nation on a huge stage. Let's just go out and let it fly," said Bulldogs head coach Tim Craft.

Speaking of letting it fly, that's what the Cavaliers are not going to do when it comes to overlooking Gardner-Webb. They feel loose and ready to attack when they tipoff around 3 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.