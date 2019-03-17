Virginia schools learn NCAA Tournament draw

Virginia, VCU, Virginia Tech and Liberty will represent the state in the NCAA Tournament, and each found out their draws and first-round opponents on Sunday during the selection show.

Three are actually in the same region.

Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the South region, and drew No. 16 Gardner-Webb in the first round.

Virginia Tech is the No. 4 seed in the East region, where No. 1 overall seed Duke resides. The Hokies will play Saint Louis in the first round.

Also in the East region is VCU, which drew a No. 8 seed and will play Central Florida in the 8-9 matchup. The winner will likely get Duke in the next round.

Finally, Liberty is also in the East region and will play Mississippi State in the first round.



