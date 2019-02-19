Virginia takes down Virginia Tech, 64-58, in latest Commonwealth clash

BLACKSBURG, Va. - No. 3 Virginia took down No. 20 Virginia Tech on Monday night 64-58, in the latest edition of the Commonwealth clash on the hardwoods.

Kyle Guy scored 23 points to lead the Cavaliers. It's Guy's third consecutive game scoring 20 or more points. He was 8 of 15 from the field and 6 of 13 from three-point range. Ty Jerome added 16 points as UVA moves to 23-2, 11-2 in the ACC.

The key stat for the Hokies was a dismal three-point shooting effort. Despite entering the game leading the conference from behind the arc at 42 percent, they managed just 3 of 27 from three, or 11 percent. Kerry Blackshear Jr. led the way for Virginia Tech with 23 points. Ahmed HIll added 16. The Hokies fall to 20-6, 9-5 in the conference.

UVA is headed to 18th-ranked Louisville next while Virginia Tech travels to Notre Dame on Saturday.

