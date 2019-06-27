Virginia Tech basketball head coach Mike Young excited for leadership veterans bring to roster

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - Virginia Tech men's basketball head coach Mike Young held a press conference Wednesday to discuss new additions to the program and the fate of forward Kerry Blackshear.

For Blackshear, there are still no answers, but Young made it clear that he wants him in Blacksburg.

However, the return of Wabissa Bede and Landers Nolley excited Young for the leadership they will bring.

"Anytime you can have veterans in leadership roles, all the better. Those guys have been great for me. Could not be happier for those guys," he said.

Young also commented on the hectic few months he's had.

"I'm coaching basketball at Virginia Tech it's been the ultimate. Been some sleepless nights I'll put it that way. It's part of it. There's been a lot going on," Young explained.

"Anytime there's a coaching change, there's going to be a variety of things you are going to be faced with. I've always felt great about it. Certainly much better about our direction and where we're heading two months in than we did a few weeks ago," he finished.

