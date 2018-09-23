Virginia Tech dismisses Trevon Hill from football team

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 30: Trevon Hill #94 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Lane Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael…

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced Sunday that standout defensive lineman Trevon Hill has been dismissed from the football team effective immediately.

Fuente stated that the reason was due to Hill "not upholding the high standards that we have for our student-athletes at Virginia Tech."

Hill, a redshirt junior, led the Hokies in tackles for loss (4.5) and sacks (3.5) through the first three games of the season.

"I will always put the interests of Virginia Tech and our team first, no matter how difficult those decisions may be," said Fuente.

