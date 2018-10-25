Virginia Tech focusing on defense and no excuses on the hardwoods

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Tech Hokies are ranked entering the upcoming season for the first time since 2010 sitting at 15th.

The Hokies are coming off a 21-12 season where they earned a NCAA birth for the second consecutive year. For the third straight year Tech won 10 ACC games. There are high hopes for a team that returns four starters, including a floor general in point guard Justin Robinson. Ty Outlaw will return from injury which gives the Hokies experience on the floor. This year is all about lockdown defense and having no excuses.

"We always feel like we need to be able to be in a position to be successful regardless of our roster, regardless of an injury, regardless of the style of play, regardless of the locale of the game," said head coach Buzz Williams.

"We know what it takes to win. We know we have to bring it in practice every day, the energy," said guard Ahmed Hill.

"I think that the four seniors plus KJ (Kerry Blackshear Jr.) which makes it really five, are older than a lot of teams in the ACC."

Virginia Tech will play an exhibition game with Liberty on Nov. 4 and open the season with Gardner-Webb at home on Nov. 9

