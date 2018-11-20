Virginia Tech football readies for dual threat quarterback Bryce Perkins

BLACKSBURG, Va. - In the 100th meeting between Virginia Tech and Virginia, the Hokies look to extend their 14 game win streak in the Commonwealth Cup. The defense will be tested yet again, facing dual threat quarterback Bryce Perkins, who passed for 2,213 yards and rushed for 730.

"That's a big-time challenge. I tell you, he is a dynamic athlete. Does tremendous tremendous things obviously with the ball in his hand I think every pass play also has a design draw in it or at least the majority of them," said Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

"He does not ever look like he's trying very hard. He's such a smooth athlete, he never looks like he's straining and the amount of tackles that have been missed, that he's made people miss, when getting outside and running around is pretty astounding," said Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.

The Hokies start the week on a sour note, linebacker Rico Kearney and wide receiver Sean Savoy have both announced they are transferring. Despite that, anticipation is building in Blacksburg for the rivalry game Friday.

