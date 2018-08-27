Virginia Tech hosts annual Fan Appreciation Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech fans piled into Blacksburg Sunday for a chance to meet and greet players and coaches before the season gets started.

The indoor practice facility was the place to be as fans of all ages came equipped with jerseys and other memorabilia to be autographed by Tech players and coaches.

Most fans were optimistic about the upcoming season, and everyone is excited to see what the Hokies have to offer. While most at the event were locals, a few fans made a more than five-hour trip for the occasion.

"I really like the Hokies and I really want to get Josh Jackson's autograph," said one young fan named Cody.

"He just got drafted but Terrell Edmunds is my favorite player," said Payton.

Antonio and his son Mare drove to Blacksburg from the tidewater area Sunday morning.

"He's a diehard Reggie Floyd fan and it's the first time he gets to meet him today," said Antonio.

Salem native Mark admitted he's a little worried about the Hokies upcoming season.

"Well to be honest with you, I'm skeptical. The defensive secondary is looking a little lax this year but we are DBU so, I really think Coach Foster and Coach Mitchell and those guys will put it together," Mark said.

"Maybe 9-3, 10-2 if we get some breaks maybe."

Head coach Justin Fuente and players addressed the media following the meet and greet, as the Hokies prepare to face Florida State on Labor Day.

"Thanks to all our fans who came out for fan day. Really enjoyable experience for our players and our coaching staff. It's really fun to work and live in a place that values all the work our kids put in and supports our program," Fuente said.

