Virginia Tech hosts pro day at Hokies football facility

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech held its annual pro day at the team's indoor practice facility.

The Hokies had three offensive lineman and four defensive lineman, along with running backs Steven Peoples and a blast from the past, Sam Rogers returning Friday morning to go through workouts and individual field drills.

Offensive lineman Kyle Chung did 31 reps on the bench press., which would have tied him for fifth place for that position at the NFL combine.

"It's pretty cool, you know you? It's a cool experience. When I was younger just watching the guys to go through this it seemed like it would be a while for me to go through this whole process, but now I'm here seems like it went in a blink of an eye. My whole career here at Tech was amazing, just happy to be back and to have this opportunity," Chung said.

The NFL draft is slated for April 25-27.

