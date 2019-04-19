Virginia Tech kicker Jordan Stout enters transfer portal

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech kicker Jordan Stout has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt sophomore from Honaker, Virginia, was 2 for 2 on field goal attempts in the Hokies annual spring game on April 13.

Stout finished the 2018 season fourth in the FBS with a 84.5 touchback percentage. Stout and Brian Johnson are expected to compete for field goal kicking duties this season.

Stout has the option to stay with Virginia Tech despite having his name entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

