Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Young makes appearance at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. - Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Young travelled up I-81 Tuesday night to speak with the Roanoke Valley Sports Club.

"I'm thrilled to be back in the part of the country that I adore, I grew up here, this is home in more ways than one," Young said. "This community, this region, this state, is very, very passionate about our school and again, I'm happy to be a part of it."

The event featured dinner and a raffle, but the attendees were most excited about the opportunity to learn more about the coach.

"It gives people more of an insight into the next years program and obviously from the size of the crowd, people were very pleased that Coach Young would come down," Virginia Tech alumni Frank Ellis said. "This is the largest crowd I've ever seen here."

But Young didn't get off easy with Hokies who knew what they wanted, Tuesday called for answers on recruiting.

"I want next years team to be as good as next years team can possibly team," Young explained. "We're not going to concede anything, I got a group of people up there (Blacksburg) that's working pretty hard, we did have work to do."

"Sounds like he has been able to get some boys to play, and lost some unfortunately, but hopefully he will have some excellent ones to replace them," Ellis added.

