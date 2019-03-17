Virginia Tech No. 4 seed, will face No. 13 Saint Louis in NCAA Tournament

BLACKSBURG - For the first time in school history, Virginia Tech is going to the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season. The Hokies finished 24-8 overall, 12-6 in ACC play.

They were named a 4 seed and will play 13 seed Saint Louis on Friday, March 22 in San Jose, California. Saint Louis is 22-12.

The Hokies beat Miami in the ACC tournament before falling in overtime to Florida State in the conference quarterfinals.

Standout guard Justin Robinson was sidelined for an injury. Virginia Tech announced he will return for the NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.