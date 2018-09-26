Virginia Tech prepares for a tough road test at Duke

BLACKSBURG, Va. - After a long and rather disappointing weekend, Virginia Tech is preparing to go on the road to take on undefeated Duke. While the Hokies have won three of the last four meetings, they aren't overlooking what the Blue Devils have to offer.

"They've been where we were a couple of years ago, and now you're seeing a prominent senior group," said defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

"But this quarterback is a very athletic guy. They do a lot of RPO [run, pass , option] stuff with him."

Like the Hokies, Duke is also on its second-string quarterback after losing starting QB Daniel Jones to injury. Backup Quentin Harris has done more than simply fill the void. In two starts, he’s rushed for 127 yards and two scores while throwing six touchdowns and no interceptions.



"Well-coached team, I would say. So we just have to get after them and keep studying film and see what indicators we get from them and see how it all happens," said Hokies defensive lineman Emmanuel Belmar.

The Hokies turn to Kansas transfer Ryan Willis. The 6-foot-4 quarterback says he's confident and feels no added pressure despite lining up against a strong defensive front that already has nine sacks this season.

"Everyone across the board has to play better. It's never one person or one position group. It's not even the offense, it's the whole team," Willis said.

"We all need to improve and get better this week and go 1-0 against Duke."

This will be the best Duke team that the Hokies have faced in recent years. They are 2-0 against the Blue Devils under head coach Justin Fuente. Game time is 7 p.m. on Saturday.

