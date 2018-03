BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech women's basketball topped Alabama Sunday in the WNIT Elite 8 to advance to the Final Four. Regan Magarity had 12 points, 10 rebounds and Taylor Emery led the Hokies with 19 points in the 74-67 victory.

The Hokies will play West Virginia Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Morgantown, WV.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.