Virginia Tech to honor Frank Beamer with new statue

BLACKSBURG, Va. - For decades Frank Beamer has been synonymous with Virginia Tech. Ahead of the Notre Dame game Saturday, a statue of the Hall of Famer will be revealed as Beamer is immortalized in Hokie culture.

"You like to think you've had a lasting impression on a program, and then to get a statue of me there forever, I'm just really very honored, very proud, and very thankful," said Beamer.

Beamer put Virginia Tech on the map. The legendary former head coach led the Hokies to 238 wins, 23 consecutive bowl game appearances, four ACC championships and a national title game appearance in 1999.



"There's not many places you can go and change how that school is thought of. I think Virginia Tech is thought of differently now then when I first took the job. The only thing I've ever wanted was for Virginia Tech to get bigger and better, and I think with Justin heading up the program, Whit, the athletic director and (Virginia Tech President Timothy) Sands, the leadership here is fantastic. So I think we're going to continue to see this place get bigger and better."

Beamer has a laundry list of accolades including being voted into the College Football Hall of Fame, a current member of the College Football Playoff committee, the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year, and most recently, the Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. But when asked about his biggest accomplishment, it was his commitment to his family and the Blacksburg community.



"To be able to spend 29 years at a place you love, your son and daughter both get their degree from here, while you're here. To have done that, it just doesn't happen. In college football, to stay 29 years at one place, I don't think it will happen again," he said.

You can't quantify what Beamer has meant to Hokie Nation on and off the field. But the impression he left on Virginia Tech will now be set in stone.



Saturday at 4:45 p.m. Virginia Tech will unveil the monument. The university said it won't be on a pedestal, but will be accessible and approachable, just like Frank Beamer.

