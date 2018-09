BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 8: Defensive lineman Houshun Gaines #11 of the Virginia Tech Hokies hits quarterback Shon Mitchell #4 of the William & Mary Tribe and causes a fumble in the first half at Lane Stadium on September 8, 2018 in…

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech Hokies lead 38 to 7 at halftime versus William and Mary.

The Hokies have amassed 22 first downs to the Tribe's three.

Check in to 10 News at 11 for complete game highlights.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.