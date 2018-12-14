Virginia Tech women's hoops off to fast pace

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech women are off to yet another impressive start in 2018. Coming off a WNIT Championship appearance, the team is averaging a 21-point margin of victory and are just one of three ACC teams still undefeated.

"We're just trying to reinvent ourselves," said head coach Kenny Brooks.

"We're trying to gain our chemistry just like everyone else in the country. We've been playing hard, altogether and I'm very pleased at where we are," Brooks said.

Versatility has fueled the Hokies on their early season drive to success. Senior guard Taylor Emery has sparked the offense averaging a team leading 16.9 points per game.

"This is the first time since high school I've been able to play and have fun. As I'm out there sometimes, I don't really know what I'm doing but it's instinct to do it. So I'm just having fun and whatever happens, happens," said Emery.

The offense may have the fuel, but the Hokies defense has the key that gets it started. They're led by Regan Magarity who leads the nation in rebounds at 14.4 per contest.

"We talk a lot about defense and staying together. So, as long as we can do that on the defensive end and rebound the ball, I think offense will flow. We can make shots and are going to make shots," said Magarity.

Virginia Tech is accustomed to being dominant early in the season. It was just two years ago when they started off 15-0, before running into a tough ACC crowd. This year they're focusing more on the small things that can lead to a bigger and better finish.

"I think we're ready to take that necessary next step. The last two years with the WNIT runs that we've had, we gained valuable experience and learned how to win," said Brooks.

With high expectations and four games left before conference play begins, Virginia Tech hopes to make some tune ups in hopes of avoiding a long bumpy ride in the ACC.

"We never want to settle. I think just being able to focus on the details and wanting more and striving to get better has helped us," Magarity said.

"We know in the ACC we're going to have to tweak a couple things and make sure we have the little things right and make sure the defense is right," Emery said.

