Virginia Tech wrestling to open season on Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech's wrestling team is set to hit the mat for the first time this season.

The Hokies have won back-to-back ACC titles, and have finished in the top 10 at the NCAA Wrestling Championships the past six seasons. They'll get things started with the annual "Hokie Open" at the Berglund Center in Roanoke this Sunday.

"(It) should be a really strong field. We've got West Virginia bringing their entire team, Indiana, North Carolina and a lot of other teams coming as well," said head coach Tony Robie.

"We should have 400 to 450 competitors in the event. It will be a great day of wrestling, great day for a guy, a great day for our guys to kick things off and kind of see where they are at."

