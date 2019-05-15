Virginia Tech's Hollandsworth qualifies for U.S. Women's Open, NCAA championship

RADFORD, Va. - Between getting her master's degree and playing championship level golf, Virginia Tech's Amanda Hollandsworth's schedule is heating up.

"It's been very difficult to know what to prioritize at the time. School is very important, but golf is very important at the time right now, so I've just been trying to handle everything," said Hollandsworth.

As a graduate student, the Floyd County native has been blazing a new trail for Hokie golfers. She became the first in the four-year history of the program to qualify for the NCAA Women's Golf Championship, which is this weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

"It's such an honor, I came in as the first recruit ever and to be the first one to go to NCAAs gives me chill bumps. And it's awesome to know I can start this and I'm not going to be the last."

Hollandsworth also became the first Hokie to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open. Not only will she be under the bright lights on the big stage, she'll be next to a couple of the LPGA's biggest stars.

Getty Images Inbee Park of South Korea hits on the 10th hole during the second round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club on May 03, 2019 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

"I'll be playing with Michelle Wie in the first practice round on Tuesday, and Inbee Park on Wednesday. Just watching what they're doing and see how they're effectively practicing and take that along with me onto the next couple days in play."

Getty Images Michelle Wie watches her tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the ANA Inspiration on the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club on April 05, 2019 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

She is taking the spotlight of the next few weeks in stride, and hopes to eventually play professionally. But if not, she has other plans.

"I hope to go to Physicians Assistants School and work in pediatrics there. That's always been a dream of mine to work with children and help better people's lives so I hope that opportunity can come as well."

Whether lighting up the golf course, or helping children, Hollandsworth is sure to shine in her future endeavors.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.