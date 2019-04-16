Virginia Tech's Kerry Blackshear Jr. enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech's redshirt junior, Kerry Blackshear Jr., has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.

Virginia Tech big man Kerry Blackshear Jr. has entered the transfer portal, source told ESPN. Would be arguably the best grad transfer available.



14.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 16, 2019

The forward from Orlando is the fourth player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the wake of Buzz Williams' leaving for Texas A&M. Wabissa Bede, Chris Clarke and Landers Nolley entered before Blackshear.

247 Sports says that by entering the Transfer Portal, Blackshear is able to finish out his college career at another university, or he may stay at Virginia Tech.

Blackshear was named a Second Team All-ACC performer after he saw record-breaking career highs across several categories. Coming in at about 6 feet, 10 inches tall and 250 pounds, he averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, according to ESPN.

