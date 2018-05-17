How to best take advantage for Virginia's free fishing days this June

ROANOKE, Va. - If you’ve ever wondered about why so many people spend their time fishing, but never understood the attraction, the state of Virginia wants to give you the chance to find out for free.

If you don’t know where to fish, or what kind of fish you might catch, the department has a great website to point you in the right direction.

If you find that overwhelming, you might use the following rules for landing a whopper.

Local rivers such as the James and New rivers, are great for smallmouth bass, catfish, and panfish such as red eyes, sunfish and bluegill. Both also hold good populations of muskellunge or muskie, but if you’re a first time angler – you may not be ready for one of these toothy beasts, which some call freshwater barracuda.

Streams and even some of the smaller rivers, such as the Roanoke, hold trout, most of which are stocked by the state. These fish are harder to catch during the summer, as they require colder water temperatures and highly oxygenated water to survive. It’s probably best to save your trout fishing for spring and fall.

If lakes are your preference, the region offers fantastic largemouth bass fishing in nearby areas such as Smith Mountain Lake, Phillpott Lake, Leesville Reservoir, Claytor Lake and many other smaller lakes and ponds. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has a page that lists many of the best lakes in Virginia. Click here if you would like to access it.

Which Fishing Gear to Use?

There are more kinds of gear for fishing than could ever be discussed here. But there’s still a lot to be said for a plain old rod and reel with a hook on the end and a worm on the hook. There aren’t many fish that won’t bite if you offer them the common night crawler.

This green sunfish was caught in the Roanoke River near the Explore Park in Roanoke County.

Most lures will move through or on top of the water imitating something a fish would want to eat. The trick is finding the right lure at the right time and fishing it the right way.

That’s not so easy. If it was, we’d call it “catching” and not "fishing."

On the other hand, if you happen to reel in a nice one on one of the Free Fishing Days – it’s a good bet you’ll be willing to pay for that license, so you can go back and try it again.

