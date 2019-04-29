Virginia Wesleyan softball wins fourth straight ODAC title

SALEM - (Via Virginia Wesleyan Athletics ) For the fourth-straight year, the No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan University softball team has earned the title of Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Champions as the team defeated Randolph-Macon in the final, 8-2, Monday morning at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex. With the win, the Marlins notch their third-consecutive 40-win year (40-4), their 12th ODAC title in program history and have earned an automatic bid to the Division III NCAA Championship.

It looked grim from the beginning as the Yellow Jackets produced two runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. The lead did not last long though as the Marlins pied in six runs in the bottom of the second. Jessica Goldyn and Jessica Lindsay earned a pair of walks with one out and Maria Weddle singled to load the bags. Danielle Stewartused a good at-bat to collect another walk, ushering the first Marlin run in. Beth Ford would make it 2-0 in the next at-bat as her single through the left side plated Goldyn. With the bases still loaded, Madison Glaubke chopped a hard grounder that the third basemen flubbed, allowing two Marlin runners to reach unearned. Kaylah Duplain would be responsible for the final two runs of the frame, singling to left center.

Randolph-Macon issued another bases loaded walk in the fifth to make it 7-2 and Goldyn would single home Krissy D'Arco in the sixth for the final VWU score.

Hanna Hull collected her 27th win of the year in the circle, striking out four batters in the process. The junior would also be tabbed the ODAC Championships Most Outstanding Player for the third year in a row.

Joining Hull on the All-Tournament Team squad was Katelyn Biando, Jessica Lindsay, Maria Wedle, Kaylah Duplain, Julia Sinnett and Madison Glaubke.

Softball will now have to wait a full week to see who they will be playing in the NCAA Championship as the Selection Show occurs on Monday.

