VT Women's Golf earns first NCAA regional bid

BLACKSBURG, Va. - In just its third season in intercollegiate competition, the Virginia Tech women's golf team has already set program history, punching its first-ever NCAA regional bid.

Wednesday was an exciting night for the Hokies as they learned their season would be extended. After finishing 11th at the ACC championship, Tech was considered a bubble team. But their hard work came to fruition.

"It means the world, I mean, our goal setting out this year was to make postseason and we're just so thrilled," said head coach Carol Robertson.

Floyd County native Amanda Hollandsworth was the first-ever commit to the team. She, along with teammate Allison Woodward, have helped build the program from the ground up.

"To go from two people who practice all year long and competed against the coaches when we were here to now a team that's going to the regional tournament in just three years is pretty unheard of," Hollandsworth said.

Virginia Tech will be the No. 14 seed in the 18-team field in the regional in Austin, Texas. While the bid is an honor, the Hokies hope to use this as a steppingstone to go further and be among the top each year.

"To see the maturity and the growth and to be there, like, in the middle of it these last three years has been an opportunity of a lifetime," said redshirt junior Allison Woodward.

"Let's not just be happy we're participating let's go and be players. We're not participants, we're players now. And we hope, later on, in a few years in this program, we are ones that are expected to move on to nationals," Robertson said.

The tournament begins Monday.

