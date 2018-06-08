Washington Capitals claim franchise's first Stanley Cup with Game 5 win

LAS VEGAS - The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.
Lars Eller scored with 7:37 left, giving the Capitals a 4-3 lead against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Washington went into the third trailing 3-2 and went ahead after Devante Smith-Pelly and Eller scored 2:31 apart midway through the final period.
The Capitals won the series 4-1, only losing the first game of the series.
