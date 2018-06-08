Washington Capitals claim franchise's first Stanley Cup with Game 5 win

Jakub Vrana #13 of the Washington Capitals is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a second-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las Vegas,…

LAS VEGAS - The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

Lars Eller scored with 7:37 left, giving the Capitals a 4-3 lead against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Washington went into the third trailing 3-2 and went ahead after Devante Smith-Pelly and Eller scored 2:31 apart midway through the final period.

The Capitals won the series 4-1, only losing the first game of the series.

