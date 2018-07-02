West Virginia golfers prepare to play in A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier

A number of golfers hit the driving range and putting green early Monday morning before practice rounds, including two West Virginia natives looking to make the Mountain State proud.

"Been kind of looking forward to this day for pretty much my whole life," said professional golfer Davey Jude.

Jude, who played at Marshall University, turned professional last year. He's making his PGA Tour debut at the Old White TPC course.

"That's the biggest thing. Being from West Virginia, that's everybody's dream. It's all we've ever wanted, is to play this tournament. They're bigger tournaments out there but this is our major championship compared to everybody else," he said.

Also in this years field is Hurricane, West Virginia native Sam O'Dell, who earned his spot by winning the 2017 West Virginia Amateur. O'Dell played in the 2015 Greenbrier Classic and finished even through two rounds, barely missing the cut.

"I think it might be a little tougher than 2015. But I can't wait to get out there, I kind of knew what to expect little more this year. But to be honest, you know what expect, the guys around here are going to play good," said O'Dell.

Practice rounds continue Tuesday. The Pro-am is Wednesday before the first round of the tournament begins on Thursday.



