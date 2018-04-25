William Byrd, Patrick Henry student athletes commit to the next level

ROANOKE, Va. - William Byrd had 12 athletes signing on to play sports at the college level.

Ashton Ashley will run track at VMI, while fellow teammate Savannah Gheen will run at Roanoke College. Kayland Bond is heading to Radford University for cross country. Zackary Aylor will continue to play soccer for Randolph College and Amaya Wilhelm will play for Salem College.

The girls basketball program is sending a dynamic duo to Ferrum this fall in Briona Hurt and Jacy Marvin. Tabitha Beecher will play lacrosse at Southern Wesleyan University. The softball program is sending three to the next level. Katie Fuchs will go to Bethany College, Ellasen Spangler will play for Roanoke College, and ace pitcher Mara Strum will play with Virginia Tech.

At Patrick Henry eight student athletes made their decision to move on. David Joseph will run track at Virginia State University. Standout volleyball player Olivia Newman will play at Roanoke College. A trio of lacrosse players will play in the ODAC. Grayson Rech is heading to Bridgewater, while Teddy Harris and Brooks Wasky head to Hampden-Sydney.

On the football field coach Alan Fiddler also has three players moving. Omega Webb and Josh Taylor will play for Bluefield College, while highly-touted long-snapper Kenneth King signed a letter of intent to Virginia Tech.

